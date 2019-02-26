Latest NewsInternational

Jaish chief Masood Azhar Sneaked into safe hideout before Indian Attack, Says Reports

Feb 26, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Less than a minute

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar has been moved to a safe hideout in Pakistan‘s Bahawalpur, sources in the Indian intelligence agencies claimed. Besides, a three-layer security has also been provided to the terrorist to protect him. “Azhar was moved from Rawalpindi to Kothgani near Bhawalpur on either February 17 or February 18,” sources further claimed.

“Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is shifting leaders of terror groups to safe zones after India raised demands of a strong action against them. In line with this, Masood Azhar was shifted from Rawalpindi to Kotghani near Bahawalpur on February 17 or 18. Security has also been tightened to protect him,” intel sources told India Today TV.

Jaish Chief Masood Azhar was in the Rawalpindi military hospital when the suicide bomber struck the CRPF convoy killing 44 personnel and injuring many others.

Tags

Related Articles

Marriage-Register

Marriage registration to be made mandatory for all religions

Jul 4, 2017, 03:41 pm IST

No Respite in Government’s Vengeance Against Former DGP Jacob Thomas

Feb 11, 2019, 10:32 am IST

ISRO to launch communication satellite GSAT-31 on Wednesday

Feb 5, 2019, 06:42 pm IST

Creamy tomato sauce + penne pasta = a meal you can master

Jan 5, 2019, 11:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close