Kamal Haasan meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Feb 26, 2019, 10:27 pm IST
Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan today met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital and discussed prevailing political situations in the country, party leaders said.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said Mr Haasan had a courtesy meeting with Arvind Kejriwal.

Kamal Hasan launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Tamil Nadu last year. Kejriwal was one of the political leaders who attended launch of Haasan”s party in Madurai. Also, the Delhi chief minister had visited Haasan earlier coaxing him to join politics.

Sources said, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in touch with Kamal Haasan over possibility of supporting his party in Tamil Nadu.

