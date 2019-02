The United States has killed 20 extremists from the Al-Shabab extremist group with an airstrike in central Somalia. The US military command for the African continent said the attack near Shebeeley in the Hiran region targeted a training camp used as a staging area for attacks.

The US has increased airstrikes against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, Africa’s deadliest extremist group since President Donald Trump took office.