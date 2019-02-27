India Vs Australia T20: Australia won by 7 wickets

Australia who outplayed India in all departments of the play won the T20 match by 7 wickets. By this win, Australia wrapped up the two-match series 2-0.

AUSSIES WIN! Glenn Maxwell's remarkable hundred leads Australia to victory with two balls to spare and they claim the T20 series 2-0! https://t.co/Ds9N8SpH3V #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/RmTAW2o05W — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 27, 2019

It was Glenn Maxwell’s innings that came in between India and victory. Maxwell made the run-chase of 191 look easy as he brought up his third century in T20Is. The all-rounder remained unbeaten till the end and made 113 from just 55 balls at a strike-rate of 205.45 that included 7 fours and 9 sixes. Coming into bat after the fall of Aaron Finch, Maxwell first stitched together a 73-run partnership with D’Arcy Short (40) for the third wicket and then had an unbeaten 99-run partnership with Peter Handscomb to guide Australia to victory.

Earlier, captain Virat Kohli’s brilliant 72 off 38 and MS Dhoni’s 40 off 23, India went to score 190 runs in 20 overs. Kohli hit six sixes and two fours in his knock of 72. Meanwhile, Dhoni hit three fours and three sixes. Following the dismissal of KL Rahul on 47 and Rishabh Pant, India was 74-3 in the 11th over. It was then up to captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni to take India beyond a par score that can challenge Australia. The duo stitched together a 100-run partnership within eight overs. Following the dismissal of Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik hit two fours in 3 balls in helping India reach 190 in 20 overs.

Brief Score

India – 190/4 (20)

Australia – 194/3 (19.4)