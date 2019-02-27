ISSF World Cup : Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary wins a gold for India

In International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup shooting competition India bagged its third gold medal.

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary win gold in 10 m Air pistol mixed team event at Dr.Kami shooting range at New Delhi. The pair scored a total o f483.5 to become the topper. Chinese duo of Ranxin Jiang and Bowen Zhang won silver with 477.7, while the bronze went to the Korean pair of Minjung Kim and Daehun Park (418.8).

Earlier Saurabh Chaudhary and Apurvi Chandela bagged gold medals in individual items.

India jointly topped the standings with Hungary with three gold medals but managed to secure only one Olympic quota. The tournament offered 14 quota places for the 2020 Tokyo Games.