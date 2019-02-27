49th edition of Kerala state film awards declared. A.K.Balan, the minister for Culture has announced the awards. Jayasurya and Soubin Shahir shared the best actor award. Nimisha Sajayan bagged the best actress award. Joju George was selected as the best character artist.
The Full list of 49th Kerala State Film Awards
Best Film – Kanthan: The Lover of Color
Best Actor – Jayasurya (Captain and Njan Marykutty) and Soubin Shahir (Sudani from Nigeria)
Best Actress – Nimisha Sajayan, Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan
Best Director – Shyamaprasad, Oru Njayarazhcha
Best Character Actor – Joju George, Chola and Joseph
Best Character Actress – Savithra Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery, Sudani from Nigeria
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Sudani from Nigeria
Best Story – Joy Mathew, Uncle
Best Male Singer- Vijay Yesudas
Best Female Singer – Shreya Ghoshal
Best Music Director – Vishal Bharadwaj, Carbon
Best Lyrics – Hari Narayanan, Joseph and Theevandi
Best Cinematography – KU Mohanan, Carbon
Best Sound Mixing – Sinoy Jospeh, Carbon
Best Sound Design – Jayadevan C, Carbon
Best Dubbing Artist – Shammy Thilakan, Odiyan
