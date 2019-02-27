49th edition of Kerala state film awards declared. A.K.Balan, the minister for Culture has announced the awards. Jayasurya and Soubin Shahir shared the best actor award. Nimisha Sajayan bagged the best actress award. Joju George was selected as the best character artist.

The Full list of 49th Kerala State Film Awards

Best Film – Kanthan: The Lover of Color

Best Actor – Jayasurya (Captain and Njan Marykutty) and Soubin Shahir (Sudani from Nigeria)

Best Actress – Nimisha Sajayan, Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan

Best Director – Shyamaprasad, Oru Njayarazhcha

Best Character Actor – Joju George, Chola and Joseph

Best Character Actress – Savithra Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery, Sudani from Nigeria

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Sudani from Nigeria

Best Story – Joy Mathew, Uncle

Best Male Singer- Vijay Yesudas

Best Female Singer – Shreya Ghoshal

Best Music Director – Vishal Bharadwaj, Carbon

Best Lyrics – Hari Narayanan, Joseph and Theevandi

Best Cinematography – KU Mohanan, Carbon

Best Sound Mixing – Sinoy Jospeh, Carbon

Best Sound Design – Jayadevan C, Carbon

Best Dubbing Artist – Shammy Thilakan, Odiyan