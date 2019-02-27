Latest NewsIndia

Pakistani Air Fighter Jets Violate Indian Air Space

Feb 27, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Pakistani fighter jets which violated Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district were pushed back by Indian aircraft, a top official said.

Pakistan is claiming it has shot down two Indian aircraft “inside Pakistani airspace” and that the Indian Air Force crossed the Line of Control in response to Pakistan Air Force strikes in the morning.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Armed Forces, claimed that one of the aircraft fell in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and that the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. One Indian pilot was arrested by troops on the ground “while two in the area [sic]”, he said.

