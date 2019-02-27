Latest NewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi launches Khelo India Mobile App

Feb 27, 2019, 01:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sports Authority of India announced the launch of the Khelo India mobile app which is aimed to bring awareness on fitness and sports.

The app will also prove to be handy for mapping budding sports champions from the nook and corners of the country. Now today, PM Narendra Modi launched the Khelo India app at the National Youth Parliament Festival 2019. The application is a first-of-its-kind sports application that makes for valuable information for readers.

The best feature of the app is the fitness assessment of the children where the fitness level of the school going children can also be tracked. As per the press release, “The application will include an exhaustive repository of data of sporting facilities across the country where an interested youngster can pursue a sport, in his or her hometown.” Check out the video of the launch below.

Tags

Related Articles

Sukhoi Su-30 under-production fighter jet crashed, narrow escape for pilots: Video

Jun 27, 2018, 06:42 pm IST
indonesian model competing actresses

No Bollywood actresses can beat this Indonesian model with beauty and hotness

Mar 4, 2018, 09:30 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP, says can’t hate those who hate him

Mar 28, 2018, 05:51 pm IST
tripura-meghalaya-nagaland-exit-poll

Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Exit Polls 2018: Predicts BJP triumph

Feb 27, 2018, 11:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close