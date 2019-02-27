PM Narendra Modi launches Khelo India Mobile App

Sports Authority of India announced the launch of the Khelo India mobile app which is aimed to bring awareness on fitness and sports.

The app will also prove to be handy for mapping budding sports champions from the nook and corners of the country. Now today, PM Narendra Modi launched the Khelo India app at the National Youth Parliament Festival 2019. The application is a first-of-its-kind sports application that makes for valuable information for readers.

The best feature of the app is the fitness assessment of the children where the fitness level of the school going children can also be tracked. As per the press release, “The application will include an exhaustive repository of data of sporting facilities across the country where an interested youngster can pursue a sport, in his or her hometown.” Check out the video of the launch below.