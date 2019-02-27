Russia asks India, Pakistan to ”show restraint’

Russia asked both India and Pakistan to ”show restraint”. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in a statement expressed its serious concern over the escalation of hostilities between the two countries. Russia expressed “serious concern” about the aggravation of the situation along the Line of Control and the outbreak of tensions between the two neighbours.
