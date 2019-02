The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slipped down. The Sensex ended at 35,905, down 68 points or 0.19% lower, while the Nifty finished at 10,806, down 28 points or 0.26% lower.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Sun Pharma and TCS, while the laggards were Tata Motors, VEDL, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Bank and NTPC.