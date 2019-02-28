America Warns Pakistan Again to Stop Supporting Terrorists

The US has asked Pakistan to abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds.

“Cross-border terrorism, such as the recent attack on India’s Central Reserve Police Force on February 14, poses a grave threat to the security of the region. We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds,” the US Department of State told ANI. “The United States calls on India and Pakistan to cease all cross-border military activity and for a return to stability,” the department further said.

Responding to reporters’ questions over the current situation between India and Pakistan, the spokesperson joined the White House and the Pentagon in urging the two countries to de-escalate their tension and avoid military to resolve their differences.