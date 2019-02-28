Anirudh Ravichander to do music for Rajinikanth’s next film

superstar Rajinikanth’s next film will be directed by AR Murugadoss. Santosh Sivan has been signed as the cinematographer. The young music director Anirudh Ravichander will do the music of the film. The composer confirmed the same in a recent interview. This will be his second film with Rajinikanth after ‘Petta’. He has also collaborated with director Murugadoss previously in the Vijay starrer ‘Kaththi’.

According to Murugadoss, his upcoming movie with Rajinikanth will be a complete mass entertainer just like how the fans expect. Sun Pictures is most likely to produce this movie.