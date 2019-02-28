Latest NewsIndia

General Election: All polling stations in Assam will have VVPAT system

Feb 28, 2019, 06:43 pm IST
Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Chandra Sahu has said that all polling stations in Assam will have VVPAT system during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Talking to media in Guwahati, he said, from the randomly selected polling stations the VVPAT slips will be counted and matched along with the votes punched into the EVM.

The CEO said the Election Commission of India has given stress to stop the spread of paid news before and during the general election and Media Certification and Monitoring Committees have been formed in this regard.

