PM Narendra Modi and BJP's 'World's Largest' Video Conference : Watch Live Video

Feb 28, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an interactive session called ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’ with workers and volunteers of the Bharatiya Janata Party through a video conference.

According to the BJP, over 1 crore workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country will join PM Modi’s ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’ video conference. The BJP will host live streaming of the mega video conference on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and on its official website – bjplive.org. Scroll down to watch the online telecast of PM Modi’s ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’ video conference.

