Railway to start displaying reservation charts, vacant seats online

The Indian Railways has started displaying reserved charts online to allow its passengers to see the status of seats while booking a particular train. The user-friendly interface will give graphical representation of the train coaches and berth-wise accommodation status on <http://www.irctc.co.in> website. The system is now available on all trains across the railway network.

Just like booking a ticket in an airline, the website of the Indian Railways will show the seating layout with different colours to show the seats that are booked, vacant and partially booked. The system displays coach layout of nine classes used in the reserved trains of the Indian Railways and more than 120 different coach layout have been incorporated. This feature displays class-wise and coach-wise fully vacant berth availability information as per the First Chart of the train. First Chart is prepared four hours in advance to train departure.

If the second chart is also prepared, then the option to view the details of the vacant berth available at the time of the second chart will also be displayed. The second chart is prepared about 30 minutes prior to the departure of the train to accommodate the information of current reservations and cancellations done after the first chart.

Both the charts will get updated for every charting location as the train heads towards it’s destination. In addition to this, user will also have facility to view exact position of the berth allocated to a PNR in the graphical coach layout during PNR enquiry.