Redmi Note 7 to be Launched in India Today. Here is the Expected Price

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 7 in India today at an event in New Delhi. Some rumours suggest that alongside the Redmi Note 7 the company may also launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India today. To recollect, the Redmi Note 7 has already been launched in China last month.

The Redmi Note 7 price in India is expected to be in line with what was announced in China last month. The smartphone comes at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,800) and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,900). Also, it comes in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options.

The Chinese variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 2340×1080 resolution. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB internal storage options. Redmi Note 7 runs MIUI 10 skin on top of Android 9 Pie and sports a 4,000mAh battery.