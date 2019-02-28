Sony Pictures collaborates with Mahesh Babu for its first Telugu film

Sony Pictures International Productions is joining hands with Mahesh Babu for Telugu film, “Major” based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The bilingual film, which is the studio’s foray into Telugu industry, will be made under the South star’s production house G Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB). Actor Adivi Sesh will play the lead and has also penned the film. “Major” will be directed by Shashikiran Tikka. The actor-director duo has already collaborated on 2018’s hit “Goodachari”.

Previously, Sony joined hands with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran for “Nine”, which released February 7.

The film also marks GMB’s entry into Hindi cinema. “Major” is co-produced by Adivi Entertainment and Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy’s A+S Movies. Shooting is set to begin this summer and the makers are eyeing a 2020 release date.