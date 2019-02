At the stock markets, the Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday fell points, or 0.11%, to close at 35,867. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange shed 14 points, or 0.13% to 10,793.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, VEDL, Coal India, YES Bank and NTPC, while the laggards were TCS, Maruti, M&M, HeroMotoCorp and Axis Bank.