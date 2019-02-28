Latest NewsIndia

This Telugu Super Star to Produce Film on 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Feb 28, 2019, 02:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

A film titled Major, based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a National Security Guards
(NSG) commando who lost his life while fighting terrorists at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai in 2008, is in the
works by Sony Pictures International Productions.

What makes Major special is that it marks actor Mahesh Babu’s maiden production venture for his home banner GMB. He is jointly producing Major along with Sony Pictures International Productions. Adivi Sesh, who won laurels for his performance and screenplay writing in Telugu film Goodachari, will essay Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s role in the biopic.

To star actor Adivi Sesh in the lead, the film will be directed by Sashikiran Tikka who had helmed his earlier film Goodachari that turned out to be superhit at the ticket windows.

Tags

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi is the “best material” to become the prime minister: Veerappa Moily

Nov 21, 2018, 03:51 pm IST

Vampires in real ! poly-amorous vampire couple living on sexual energy and blood

Jun 27, 2018, 08:07 pm IST
7-month-old pregnant baby and parennts

Baby pregnant with twin; doctors save the 7-month-old

Mar 6, 2018, 09:34 am IST

Oppo to start flash sale of ‘Realme 2’ Today : Price and Specs

Sep 25, 2018, 09:19 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close