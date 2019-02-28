This Telugu Super Star to Produce Film on 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

A film titled Major, based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a National Security Guards

(NSG) commando who lost his life while fighting terrorists at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai in 2008, is in the

works by Sony Pictures International Productions.

What makes Major special is that it marks actor Mahesh Babu’s maiden production venture for his home banner GMB. He is jointly producing Major along with Sony Pictures International Productions. Adivi Sesh, who won laurels for his performance and screenplay writing in Telugu film Goodachari, will essay Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s role in the biopic.

To star actor Adivi Sesh in the lead, the film will be directed by Sashikiran Tikka who had helmed his earlier film Goodachari that turned out to be superhit at the ticket windows.