Trump-Kim Summit Over. Here Are All the Updates

President Donald Trump’s summit with Kim Jong Un, meant to demonstrate his diplomatic gamble with North Korea is working, instead ended with no joint agreement after Kim insisted all US sanctions be lifted on his country.

“It wasn’t a good thing to be signing anything,” Trump said during a post-summit news conference. “We had some options, and at this time we decided not to do any of the options, and we’ll see where that goes.”

“Sometimes you have to walk, and this was just one of those times,” he added.

Speaking at the news conference in Hanoi, Mr Trump said no plans had been made for a third summit.

Mr Kim had been willing to dismantle North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear complex but wanted “all the sanctions” lifted in exchange, something the US was not prepared to do, Mr Trump said.