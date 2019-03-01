Momo Challenge: 11-year-old boy commits suicide

Momo – the deadly suicide game that is tempting young children has claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy in the Philippines. CJ Santos committed suicide inside his school in Quezon City. He was rushed to a nearby hospital’s intensive care unit where his mother, Paula Bautista, recalled CJ saying ominous phrases.

“When my son was in the ICU, he suddenly uttered ‘I will follow my master and I will kill them’,” speaking to local media, CJ’s mother narrated how she discovered a conversation between her son and a classmate talking about self-harm. She also found out that CJ searched for things such as the Dark Web and this was where he also stumbled upon the Momo game.

The game involves adding a phone number presumably belonging to ‘Momo’ – who uses a terrifying face on its profile and then sends a series of challenges and threats which end with a demand to the player to commit suicide.

‘Momo’ passes on violent images to the victims over WhatsApp and threatens them if they refuse to follow the instructions sent out by it. The game reportedly originated in a Facebook group and is now spreading via WhatsApp.

Following CJ’s death, Oscar Albayalde, the Chief Director General of the Philippine National Police has ordered a thorough investigation of the suicide game’s reach in the country. He also hopes for it to be blocked.

Similarly, authorities in the UAE have also taken action to prevent the spread of the game. In an earlier Khaleej Times report, Dubai Police warned residents to stay away from the game. Police have also urged parents to monitor their school-going children and immediately report any malicious programmes they encounter on the Internet by calling the number 901.