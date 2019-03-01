Pakistan admits that JeM chief Masood Azhar is in the country

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has admitted that Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM chief Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and added that he is unwell. Qureshi said that Pakistan follows a “legal process” and will have to “satisfy that legal process” for the country to take any action against Azhar and his group.

Masood Azhar is the chief of JeM that claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel became martyred. JeM has been active in Pakistan for the last two decades with its headquarters in Bahawalpur.

JeM, which is proscribed by the UN, has been responsible for a series of terrorist attacks including on the Indian Parliament in 2001 December and the Pathankot airbase in 2016 January. India has provided Information regarding the location of training camps in Pakistan and Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir from time to time to Pakistan.

Pakistan, however, had denied their existence. India has been repeatedly urging Pakistan to take action against the JeM to prevent jihadis from being trained and armed inside Pakistan. Till now Pakistan has taken no concrete actions to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism on its soil.