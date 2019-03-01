Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan admits that JeM chief Masood Azhar is in the country

Mar 1, 2019, 11:17 pm IST
Less than a minute
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2000 file photo, Masood Azhar, center, (wearing glasses and white turban), leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad arrives in Islamabad, Pakistan. When a suicide bomber blew himself up on Feb. 14, 2019, killing more than 40 soldiers in India's insurgency wracked Kashmir region, the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad was quick to take responsibility. The Pakistan-based group's attack in Kashmir sent tensions soaring between the two nuclear armed neighbors. (AP Photo/Mian Khursheed, File)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has admitted that Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM chief Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and added that he is unwell. Qureshi said that Pakistan follows a “legal process” and will have to “satisfy that legal process” for the country to take any action against Azhar and his group.

Masood Azhar is the chief of JeM that claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel became martyred. JeM has been active in Pakistan for the last two decades with its headquarters in Bahawalpur.

JeM, which is proscribed by the UN, has been responsible for a series of terrorist attacks including on the Indian Parliament in 2001 December and the Pathankot airbase in 2016 January. India has provided Information regarding the location of training camps in Pakistan and Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir from time to time to Pakistan.

Pakistan, however, had denied their existence. India has been repeatedly urging Pakistan to take action against the JeM to prevent jihadis from being trained and armed inside Pakistan. Till now Pakistan has taken no concrete actions to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism on its soil.

Tags

Related Articles

2 more Indian soldiers succumbed to injuries

Jan 21, 2018, 03:14 pm IST

After Rahul Gandhi’s Visit To Employees, HAL Apologizes Over Politicizing

Oct 14, 2018, 10:21 am IST
social media

Abu Dhabi takes severe steps against misuse of internet, especially Social Media

Apr 6, 2018, 07:30 am IST

Imran Khan issued arrest warrant for contempt of court

Sep 14, 2017, 04:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close