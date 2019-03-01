Latest NewsIndia

"Proud to be criticized"; Sonam kapoor gives firm reply to her critics

Mar 1, 2019, 05:43 pm IST
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapor gives a firm reply to her those who assaulted her for her Instagram post. She in her official twitter page wrote her reply. She made some tweets quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier Sonam made a Instagram post in which she has criticized both Hindu and Islam fundamentalists. This has ignited wrath of some extreme right-wing activists. She was been verbally attacked by them. Her social media pages were full abusive comments. She was also trolled by media as the Instagram post she posted was originally a post in Facebook a group called Hindutva Humans. She has not given credit while she used it.

Sonam at last has given reply for all critics.

