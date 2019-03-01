“Proud to be criticized”; Sonam kapoor gives firm reply to her critics

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapor gives a firm reply to her those who assaulted her for her Instagram post. She in her official twitter page wrote her reply. She made some tweets quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

Proud to be criticised… ?????? and peace to all the Crazy people out there. https://t.co/NOrqWK0W7V — Zoya Singh Solanki (@sonamakapoor) February 28, 2019

“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”

??????? ????? — Zoya Singh Solanki (@sonamakapoor) February 28, 2019

“ The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace.”

??????? ????? https://t.co/tLeTByTzE3 — Zoya Singh Solanki (@sonamakapoor) February 28, 2019

Dear Bollywood hungama ‘reposting’ is not ‘plagiarism’ ? do you guys not understand social media? but ?? and ? misleading headlines are not going to sway sensible and compassionate Indians. https://t.co/eA4W5xx5lG — Zoya Singh Solanki (@sonamakapoor) February 28, 2019

Earlier Sonam made a Instagram post in which she has criticized both Hindu and Islam fundamentalists. This has ignited wrath of some extreme right-wing activists. She was been verbally attacked by them. Her social media pages were full abusive comments. She was also trolled by media as the Instagram post she posted was originally a post in Facebook a group called Hindutva Humans. She has not given credit while she used it.

Sonam at last has given reply for all critics.