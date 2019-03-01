Latest NewsSports

Roger Federer two matches away from 100th title

Mar 1, 2019, 09:14 pm IST
Swiss tennis star Roger Federer moved within two wins of a 100th career singles title with victory over Marton Fucsovics at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships.

The 37-year-old,  Federer who is bidding to become only the second man to reach a century of tour-level tournament wins after Jimmy Connors, saw off Fucsovics 7-6 6-4 in the quarter-finals at the Aviation Club. The seven-time champion beat his Hungarian opponent in a tough match. The 20-time Grand Slam winner and the seven-time champion Federer will face Borna Coric.

