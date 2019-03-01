Stock Market: Sensex gains 196 points

Indian stock market registered gain as amid the tension between Pakistan. The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled higher on Friday.

The Sensex closed 197 points higher at 36,063.81 while the Nifty is closed above the 10,860-mark. The NSE Nifty, after hitting a high of 10,877.90, closed at 10,863.50, up 71 points, or 0.66%.

For the week, the BSE Sensex rose 192.33 points, or 0.57%, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 71.35 points or 0.69%. This was the second straight weekly gains for the index.