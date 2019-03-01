Sushama Swaraj Uses Rig Veda Verses to Condemn Terror at Islamic Nations’ Conclave

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj today became the first Indian minister to address a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states at Abu Dhabi and stressed on the need for a united fight against terror.

“Just as Islam means peace, none of the 99 names of Allah mean violence. Similarly every religion stands for peace,” she said. She even quoted the ancient Sanskrit scripture ‘Rig Veda’ to say that pluralism is crucial to India. “Ekam sat vipra bahudha vadhanti”, which means “God is One but learned men describe him in many ways”, she said.

The minister said that terrorism is destroying lives, destabilising regions and putting the world at great peril.

“Terror reach is growing and the toll it is taking is increasing. This is not a clash of civilisations or cultures, but a contest of ideas and ideals. As PM Narendra Modi has often said, it is a struggle between the values of humanism and the forces of inhumanity.” she said.