Union Cabinet approves Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Ordinance

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, said Union Minister Arun Jaitley. Once the Ordinance is issued, it would pave the way for bringing persons residing in the areas adjoining International Border within the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control.

The Ordinance provides for amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring persons residing in the area adjoining International Border within the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

This will also pave the way for giving benefit of promotion in service to the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and also extend the reservation of up to 10 per cent for ‘economically weaker sections’ in educational institutions and public employment in addition to the existing reservation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It will serve the purpose of application of relevant provisions of the Constitution of India, as amended through the Constitution (Seventy Seventh Amendment) Act, 1995 and Constitution (One Hundred and third Amendment) Act, 2019 for Jammu and Kashmir, by issuing the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Amendment Order, 2019 by the President under clause (1) of Article 370,” Jaitley said.