Xiaomi’s Mi Sports Basic Bluetooth earphones Launched in India

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Sports Basic Bluetooth earphones in India. They are priced at INR 1499 and will be available starting March 20. However, you can pre-order them right now and it will ship on March 20th.

According to Xiaomi, the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic feature an IPX4 rating for being splash and sweat proof. They offer a 9-hour battery life on medium volume, and an in-line smart remove & mic (featuring MEMS silicon microphone). It works with Google Assistant as well. They weigh in at 19 grams, feature Bluetooth v4.1 connectivity (with a range of 10 metres), a 120mAh battery with a 260 hour standby time and 2 hours of charging time. It comes with 5 sizes of silicon earbuds.

The Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic comes with Bluetooth 4.1 which can connect the bluetooth earphones to any device in just three seconds while the 360-degree rotatable ear hook design is claimed to be very user-friendly and can be adjusted according to the user’s ear shape.