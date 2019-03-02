Amarinder Singh Asks Pakistan to Release prisoners of 1971 war

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Pakistan to admit to the presence of Prisoners of War in its captivity since the 1971 war and release them, PTI reported. Singh asked the Narendra Modi-led central government to take up the matter with Islamabad.

In an informal chat with media persons as part of his tour of border areas in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack, he urged the central government to take up the matter with Islamabad.

Expressing happiness that talks to further thrash out the modalities for Kartarpur corridor were on track despite the tensions, Captain Amarinder requested the Central government to allow 5,000-10,000 pilgrims to cross through every day once the corridor becomes operational.