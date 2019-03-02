KeralaLatest News

BJP leader Shobha Surendran declared as ‘most wanted criminal’

Mar 2, 2019, 04:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP state general secretary Shobha Surendran was announced as a ‘most wanted’ criminal by a court. Thrissur additional district court(3) made this announcement.

The court announced Shobha Surendran and a BJP worker Aneesh as absconding criminals for not appearing for the proceedings of a case. They were not present for th proceedings of the anti-toll protest that BJP held in 2012.

BJP held a protest against the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur on 2012 February. A case was registered aganist 54 persons for blocking road transport and damaging the toll plaza. An arrest warrant was issued against Shobha Surendran and V.Muraleedharan. But Shobha has not take bail and was absent for the proceedings of the case.

Earlier the Kerala High Court has fined Shobha. The Kerala High Court has asked Shobha Surendran to pay a fine of rs.25,000. The HC ordered this on a plea on Sabarimala issue.

Tags

Related Articles

Karnataka Election Live Updates: Results announce on May 15

May 12, 2018, 06:22 pm IST

Google Doodle remembers soviet filmmaker’ birthday

Jan 22, 2018, 09:57 am IST
mohanlal-sridevi

Mohanlal and Sridevi are being eyed for SS Rajamouli’s next project

Jul 20, 2017, 02:36 pm IST

80% of Vatican priests are gay, a book claims

Feb 13, 2019, 09:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close