BJP leader Shobha Surendran declared as ‘most wanted criminal’

BJP state general secretary Shobha Surendran was announced as a ‘most wanted’ criminal by a court. Thrissur additional district court(3) made this announcement.

The court announced Shobha Surendran and a BJP worker Aneesh as absconding criminals for not appearing for the proceedings of a case. They were not present for th proceedings of the anti-toll protest that BJP held in 2012.

BJP held a protest against the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur on 2012 February. A case was registered aganist 54 persons for blocking road transport and damaging the toll plaza. An arrest warrant was issued against Shobha Surendran and V.Muraleedharan. But Shobha has not take bail and was absent for the proceedings of the case.

Earlier the Kerala High Court has fined Shobha. The Kerala High Court has asked Shobha Surendran to pay a fine of rs.25,000. The HC ordered this on a plea on Sabarimala issue.