Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Celebrities applaud IAF pilot Abhinandan’s bravery

Mar 2, 2019, 11:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

The whole of Bollywood celebrities applauded the Indian Air Force wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s bravery.

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and a most of other Bollywood celebrities hailed “true hero” Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return to India, two days after the IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan following a dogfight when his MiG 21 was shot down.

See Tweets: 

Tags

Related Articles

Legal strength strictly required to protect doctors: IMA

Jul 2, 2018, 05:03 pm IST
Cambridge Analytica

Cambridge Analytica to shut down after Facebook controversy

May 3, 2018, 09:25 am IST

This is What Historian Ramachandra Guha Said About Sabarimala Issue

Oct 29, 2018, 06:44 am IST

Vyapam Case: L.N Medical College Chairman has been arrested

Mar 22, 2018, 05:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close