Celebrities applaud IAF pilot Abhinandan’s bravery

The whole of Bollywood celebrities applauded the Indian Air Force wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s bravery.

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and a most of other Bollywood celebrities hailed “true hero” Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return to India, two days after the IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan following a dogfight when his MiG 21 was shot down.

See Tweets:

A hero is more than just four letters. Through his courage, selflessness and perseverance, OUR HERO teaches us to have faith in ourselves.#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan Jai Hind ?? — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 1, 2019

Because this is where you belong. Welcome back to our Motherland Abhinandan. Salute to the bravery n valour. Jai Hind#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan #AbhinandanVarthaman — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 1, 2019

T 3105 – From Anamika Ef :

"One of my closest friend says “A true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him" ~ her husband (a close friend again) is in Air Force…" ABHINANDAN … ??????? , ?????????? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2uPrGOPwOE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2019

Such courage, dignity , honor and grace under pressure. My thoughts are with you #WingCommanderAbhinandan #respect — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 27, 2019

Real Hero. I bow down to you. Jai Hind ?????? pic.twitter.com/kDgocwpclA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 1, 2019

There is no better feeling than Coming back Home, for home is the place of love, hope & dreams. Ur bravery makes us stronger. Eternally grateful. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/NFTRINu6Mw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 1, 2019

We salute your bravery and valour….we applaud your strength in the face of adversity….#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 1, 2019

Welcome back home #WelcomeBackAbinandan a true hero. These humane actions give hope that all humanity is not lost. Bharat mata ki Jai — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 1, 2019

The entire nation welcomes you home Abhinandan. You are a true Hero. ?? — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 1, 2019

Braveheart Wing Commander Abhinandan. India is with you. ?? — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 27, 2019

Welcome home Abhinandan! ???? ????? ?? ????? ??! Inspiration to our whole nation . Jai Hind ??? — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 1, 2019

Waiting with bated breath #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 1, 2019

What a blessed visual to see our hero come back home. #Jaihind — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 1, 2019