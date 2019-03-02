Heat Stroke: Disaster Management Authority releases guidelines

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has issued some guidelines to the general public as the temperature of the state is rising. In a Facebook post, the authority released its guidelines.

According to the KSDMA, the temperatures in the districts of Palakkad, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode are expected to be 8 degrees above normal on March 5. With the mercury levels expected to rise, the state disaster management authority has listed necessary measures for people to follow during the summer.

“The public should try and not expose themselves to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm at least in order to avoid sunstroke,”. The public must carry a small bottle of water with them wherever they go and keep drinking it in order to avoid dehydration. Other instructions, such as wearing light colour clothes to reflect light and thereby avoiding heat, were also instructed by the authority.

KSDMA has also requested parents and school authorities to pay extra attention to their children/students as they will be writing their examinations soon. “Requesting everyone to follow the instructions provided by the disaster management authority, the health department and the labour department,” stated KSDMA.

Because of the rise in temperature levels, the state’s Labour Department had earlier issued an order allowing mandatory break time for labourers to avoid sunstroke. All labourers in the state who are exposed to sunlight which could potentially lead to a sunstroke have been ordered to rest indoors between 12 pm and 3 pm during the summer months.

Various alerts have been issued by KSDMA and health and labour departments.