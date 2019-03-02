Here is How to Make Delicious Green Tomato Pickle

Ingredients

1. Green tomato – 10 cut the tomatoes’ to thin slices and add salt and keep aside.

2. Small Garlic/or garlic cut- 5

3. Ginger Garlic paste- 2 TBSP

4. Fenugreek powder- 1 TSP

5. Asfodita – 1 TSP

6. Salt to taste

7. Gingili oil- 1/4 cup (use coconut or sunflower oil)

8. Curry leaves

9. Green chili- 4 slit in middle

10. Mustard – 1/2 TSP

11. Red chili powder – 2 TBSP

Method

Add oil to the frying pan, with mustard and few fenugreek seeds too. Once they start crackling, add the cut garlic, before the colour changes add, the ginger garlic paste, fenugreek powder. Mix well, add the tomatoes’ and here add your red chillies, green chillies and cook for another ten minutes, adding little more water, if necessary. Add the asfodita and adjust your tangy taste by adding a spoonful of vinegar