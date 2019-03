Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday announced that his party would give 500 square feet houses to slum-dwellers in Mumbai within ten days if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections. He made this announcement while addressing a rally at MMRDA grounds in the financial capital. At present, 269 square feet houses are provided under the slum redevelopment projects in the city.

“I am saying in ten days, but I assure you it will do done within two days, said Gandhi. Describing Mumbai as the soul of India, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of developing 100 `smart cities’, but Mumbai was a smart city and its strength and potential needs to be recognised. Mumbai is “city of peace and brotherhood” which gives direction to the country, the Gandhi added.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said that he was ready for any public debate on corruption, but the Prime Minister was scared and did not accept the challenge. “But the ‘Chowkidar’ is not only chor (thief) but also darpok (coward),” he said.

The BJP was attacking the Constitution of India which is “your voice and does not belong to Modi or (RSS chief Mohan) Bhagwat”, Gandhi said.

“What was the need to remove CBI director at midnight. Planning Commission, which showed direction to the country was wound up. For the first time the RBI governor had to resign. In Chowkidar’s India, Supreme Court judges hold press conference seeking justice from the people of India,” he said.