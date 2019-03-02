Latest NewsIndia

Mumbi Metro: Union government and ADB sign 926 million loan agreement

Mar 2, 2019, 10:33 pm IST
The Union government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a 926 million dollar loan agreement to operationalize two lines of the Mumbai Metro Rail System. It is the single largest infrastructure project loan in ADB history approved by the ADB Board on 26th of this month.

Once operational by the end of 2022, an estimated two million passengers a day will use the two new lines and will travel in improved safety and comfort. It will also reduce emissions from vehicles, with carbon dioxide emissions expected to fall by about 166,000 tons a year.

