Sania Mirza calls Indian pilot Abhinandan ‘hero in truest sense’

Mar 2, 2019, 06:10 am IST
The entire nation is celebrating IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is returning to the country, who has been in the custody of the Pakistan Army for the past few days. Several celebrities across domains including Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and others have hailed the soldier and welcomed him back to the country.

Joining the bandwagon was Indian shuttler Sania Mirza who hailed the IAF Pilot saying he is a ‘true hero’ and welcomed him back to India.

