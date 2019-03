India’s Shashank Shekhar today won the 10-kilometre race of Nepal’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Open Marathon and Run for Fun held in Kathmandu. Shekhar of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Contingent at Embassy of India in Kathmandu secured the first position. RD Murgan also from CISF got third place. A total of nine CISF personnel participated in 10 KM race category.

COAS Open Marathon and Run for Fun is an annual event organised by the Nepal Army.