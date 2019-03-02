Sherin Mathews’ foster mother freed from US jail

Sini Mathews, the Malayali-American foster mother of 3-year-old girl Sherin Mathews who was found dead in a culvert in suburban Dallas in 2017, was freed from jail after 15 months as the child endangerment charges against her have been dropped in the US due to lack of evidence.

Sherin, who was adopted by Wesley Mathews and Sini in 2016, was found dead in a culvert near the family’s home in Richardson, Texas, on October 22, 2017, two weeks after her family reported her missing.

Sini, who was 35 at the time of her arrest, was charged after prosecutors said she left her adopted daughter home alone while she and her husband Wesley went to dinner with their 4-year-old biological daughter on the night before the child was reported missing, the report said.

Her husband Wesley, who was 38 at the time of his arrest, still faces a capital murder charge in connection with his daughter’s death and he is being held on a USD 1 million bond. His trial is set for May.