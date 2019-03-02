Vivo launches iQOO Gaming Smartphone : Price and Features

Vivo sub-brand iQOO has launched finally launched its gaming smartphone in China. Vivo iQOO comes with Snapdragon 855, 44W fast charging and several mobile gaming features like pressure-sensitive buttons on both the left and ride side as well as liquid cool technology.

The first flash sale for Vivo iQOO in China will be held on March 6, registrations for which are open. The price starts at 2,998 yuan or Rs 31,700 approximately for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model will cost 3298 yuan (Rs 34,900 approx).

The 256GB storage variant, which comes paired with 8GB RAM is priced at 3598 yuan, which is around Rs 38,000 on conversion. The higher-end 12GB RAM+256GB storage model will cost 4298 yuan or approximately Rs 45,500. The phone can be bought in blue or orange colour options.

Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone launched: Specifications and features

Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone sports a 3D glass body design. The back cover has a vertical LED strip that runs in the center. It gets a 6.41-inch display with a resolution of 2,340 x1,080 pixels and waterdrop notch design. It also comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

It has triple rear cameras, a combination of 12MP primary camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, a secondary 12MP wide-angle camera, and a third 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 12MP and is included in the notch on top of the display.

Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The battery is 4,000mAh and the phone supports Vivo’s 44W SuperFlash charging technology, said to fully charge the device in 45 minutes. The feature is not supported on the 6 RAM and 128GB storage model.

The phone also includes “super liquid cooling” technology and vapor chamber to keep the phone cool during long gaming sessions.