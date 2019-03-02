Latest NewsIndia

Women and her 2 kids Killed in Poonch Shelling by PAK

Mar 2, 2019, 01:44 pm IST
Hours after Pakistan handed over captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to India, a woman and her two young children were killed in heavy overnight shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The victims have been identified as Rubana Kosar, 24, and her five-year-old son Fazan and nine-month-old daughter Shabnam.

Pakistani forces targeted civilian areas with mortar bombs and heavy guns, including Howitzer 105 mm, they said, adding that Indian forces retaliated effectively.
In the heavy shelling, three members of a family were killed and another was injured in Salotri in Poonch district, where shells hit several houses, they said.

Earlier in the day, a woman, identified as Naseem Akhtar, was injured in the firing by Pakistani forces in the Mankote area of Poonch, officials said. The district authorities have asked schools within five kilometres along the Line of Control, in Poonch and Rajouri, to close down temporarily and ordered villagers to stay indoors.

