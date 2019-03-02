‘Won’t allow Pakistani soil to be used for terrorism against any state’, says Pak minister

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used for terrorism against any state, including India. He also claimed that the “nerve centre” of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group has been taken over by the government.

The Pak minister also said that there is a new government with a new mindset and a new approach in Pakistan and its policies are very clear. Qureshi also said that there was “still confusion” over whether the JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack or not. He also admitted that he has contacted JEM leadership.

Qureshi earlier admitted that JeM chief Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and is “very unwell”, but said the government can act against him only if India presents “solid” and “inalienable” evidence that can stand in a court of law.