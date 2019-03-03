Studied 25 pages of dictionary everyday, says Alphonse Kannanthanam

The Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Alphonse Kannanthanam has revealed that he used to study 25 pages of dictionary every day. He in a recent interview revealed this.

He said that his father was a teacher. And he studied in Malayalam medium school. And he was not fluent or efficient in the use of the English language. So to study and to be fluent in the English language he used a method. That is to study 25 pages of the dictionary every day. And he admitted that it worked.

Kannanthanam said that he studied English by talking to the walls, locking himself in a room for 15 hours at a stretch and learning 25 pages of a dictionary every day. It wasn’t easy because when he thought he had learnt enough to take part in a debate he messed it all up. “I had 250 shoes thrown at me but that did not weaken my resolve. I was determined to make it,” he added.

“I was a good student in school. I got only 43% marks in the tenth standard exam. My headmaster was shocked to see that I had passed. Many people called me ‘idiot’. However, I knew that I was intelligent. When I received IAS in 1979, it was a life-changing moment for me. I read many books. Time magazine selected me as one of the most influential young leaders”, said Alphons Kannanthanam.