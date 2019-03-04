1,529 turtles found alive in luggage

In the Philippines, 1,529 live exotic turtles found inside an airline passenger’s luggage have been seized. Authorities today said the turtles seized were estimated to be worth 87,000 US Dollar.

The Philippines is a major source and transit point of wildlife trafficking, according to a 2018 report by the US State Department.

The turtles and tortoises were found at Manila airport in the luggage of a Filipino passenger who had arrived from Hong Kong, hidden among clothes and shoes.

The person fled before authorities could confront him. The matter is under investigation.