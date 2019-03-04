Latest NewsInternational

Heavy snowfall and rain: Death toll rises to 10; 1500 families rescued

Mar 4, 2019
In Pakistan, recent heavy rainfall and snowfall left at least ten people dead and over a dozen others injured in Balochistan province.

Heavy snowfall and rain have killed people in different parts of southwest Balochistan province, with nearly 1,500 stranded families rescued by security personnel. Rescue officials reported 10 deaths from different areas due to the extreme weather conditions.

Hundreds of travellers were stranded in the province as roads and highways were closed due to flooding and trains and bus services were suspended. Power outages have also been reported in Quetta.

