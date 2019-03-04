ICC ODI ranking: Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey in top 5

In ICC women’s cricket rankings for ODI bowlers, two India bowlers, Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey, joined the top five club.
In ODI All-Rounder rankings, Shikha Pandey has been placed joint 3rd along with South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami topped the latest ICC women’s cricket rankings.
Stylish left-handed India opener Smriti Mandhana consolidated her position at the top with a career-best 797 points. Goswami’s new-ball partner Shikha Pandey gained 12 spots to reach the fifth position.
India are placed second in the latest women’s cricket ranking table while Australia tops the rankings.
