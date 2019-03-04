Latest NewsSports

ICC ODI ranking: Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey in top 5

Mar 4, 2019, 07:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

In ICC women’s cricket rankings for ODI bowlers, two India bowlers, Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey, joined the top five club.

In ODI All-Rounder rankings, Shikha Pandey has been placed joint 3rd along with South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami topped the latest ICC women’s cricket rankings.

Stylish left-handed India opener Smriti Mandhana consolidated her position at the top with a career-best 797 points. Goswami’s new-ball partner Shikha Pandey gained 12 spots to reach the fifth position.

India are placed second in the latest women’s cricket ranking table while Australia tops the rankings.

Tags

Related Articles

China expect for political constancy in Lanka after Rajapaksa’s defeat in trust vote

Nov 14, 2018, 04:04 pm IST

Tribal Couple hacked to death for practising black magic

Jul 8, 2018, 08:55 am IST
Tagore

Bangladesh PM Sheik Hasina says Her Country has Greater Right Over Rabindranath Tagore

May 25, 2018, 05:38 pm IST
WhatsApp to stop on some smartphones by June 30

WhatsApp to stop on some smartphones by June 30

Jun 9, 2017, 03:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close