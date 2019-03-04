OnePlus 7 Has a pop-up Selfie Camera? Here is What the Leaks Suggest

OnePlus 7 is expected to launch very soon. Some details about the phone have already been leaked in the past.

Now, some new renders and a 360-degree video showing the phone have been leaked by a popular tipster Onleaks in association with website Pricebaba.

The new renders go in line with the old ones and show the OnePlus 7 with pop-up selfie camera setup.

The images also hint at three rear cameras (increasingly par for the course in 2019), although those hoping for a headphone jack revival will be disappointed. And no, there won’t be wireless charging.

The presence of pop-up should mean all screen display. But looks like that isn’t happening. The renders show the OnePlus 7 with a fair amount of chin at the bottom. Rumours suggest the OnePlus 7 will come with a big 6.5-inch display and we believe the company will use AMOLED panel for it. The renders also show the OnePlus 7 from the back side.