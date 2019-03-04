Latest NewsIndia

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba joins BJP

Mar 4, 2019, 08:50 am IST
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja formally joined the BJP in Jamnagar on Sunday. Her move comes around five months after she was appointed a chief of women’s wing of Karni Sena, a right-wing organisation of Kashtriya community and less than a year after she was involved in a tussle with a police constable in Jamnagar.

Rivaba joined the BJP in the presence of Gujarat Cabinet Minister RCC Faldu, MP Poonamben and MLA Bakubhai Jadeja in Jamnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State.

This comes months after Rivaba and her husband met Prime Minister Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.

