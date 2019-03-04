Latest NewsTechnology

RealMe 3 to be Launched Today. Here is What to Expect

Mar 4, 2019, 08:06 am IST
Realme is all set for the launch of the first significant smartphone in 2019, the Realme 3. The Realme 3 is expected to offer improved camera performance, compared to the previous Realme smartphones.

The Realme 3 is also confirmed to have a 4,230mAh battery — larger than the 4,000mAh battery available on the Redmi Note 7 that Xiaomi had launched in India last week, alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

A previous official teaser confirmed that the Realme 3 will sport a dual rear camera setup. The handset is also expected to have a fingerprint sensor at the back and come with a diamond cut case. Furthermore, it is speculated to come with Bluetooth v4.2 support.

The company is hosting a launch event on the 4th of March 2019 at 12:30 PM, which will be live streamed across various social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

