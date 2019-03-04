Reports Suggest Pakistan Moved Masood Azhar out of army hospital

Family members of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar has rejected reports of his death and clarified that the terror outfit chief is very much alive, a Pakistani media report has claimed.

Now, Amidst the speculation that Jaish-e-Muhammed chief Masood Azhar may have been killed in the IAF strike — intelligence sources told a national media that the Pakistan Army had shifted him from its Rawalpindi base hospital to a Jaish camp in Goth Ghanni in Bahawalpur at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

The 50-year-old Azhar, who was released by the NDA government in 1999 in exchange of hostages of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane IC-814, has been accused of being the mastermind of the 2001 Parliament attack, suicide attack on Jammu and Kashmir state assembly, attack on Pathankot IAF base and the latest Pulwama terror strike.