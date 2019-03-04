Soon After Pulwama Incident, Pakistan Attacked Over 90 Indian Government Websites

Over 90 websites of the Indian government and other allied critical systems were attacked by Pakistani hackers just hours after the Pulwama attacks in Kashmir on 14 February (2019), reports Hindustan Times.

“There was an unusual surge of activity, attempts to breach systems,” one of the officials added.

So ferocious was the attack that India had to resort to “offensive measures” in the Cyber domain to counter them, another official added.

Though the Pakistani attackers were not able to breach the firewalls and protective measures of the critical systems, the attack forced India to use offensive measures to protect its websites. Notably, the location of the attacks was traced to Bangladesh.

Reports suggest that after the failed hacking attempt, Pakistan resorted to stroke fake news, interfering in the information flow in order to create “chaos and confusion” such as the fake news of Indian Air Force Western Air Command Chief C Hari Kumar being sacked on the day of Pulwama attack, among others.